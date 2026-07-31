WAFCON 2026: South Africa fight back to earn dramatic draw against Côte d’Ivoire

South Africa staged a spirited second-half comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Côte d'Ivoire in Friday’s TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 Group B clash, keeping their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Trailing by two goals at the break, Banyana Banyana showed remarkable resilience as Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia struck in the closing stages to earn a valuable point after a difficult first half.

Côte d'Ivoire made the brighter start and nearly broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Amon Elloh curled an effort just wide of the target.

The breakthrough arrived three minutes later through 18-year-old Grace Sery. A swift counter-attack caught the South African defence exposed before the young forward calmly finished beyond Kaylyn Swart with a well-placed strike.

South Africa looked for an immediate response and Bongeka Gamede came close in the 20th minute, but her header drifted over the crossbar.

The Ivorians doubled their advantage before the interval through the lively teenage star Sery, who completed her brace in almost identical fashion. N'sira Ouedraogo released the teenager with a perfectly weighted lobbed pass, allowing her to race through and finish confidently past Swart.

South Africa emerged with renewed purpose after the restart and gradually began to dominate possession as they searched for a way back into the contest.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 71st minute when captain Refilwe Jane found Kgatlana, who cut inside before producing an unstoppable strike that gave keeper, Aramatou Diakite no chance.

The goal lifted Banyana Banyana and they continued to press for an equalizer.

Their reward finally came in the closing moments. With mounting pressure, Ronnel Donnelly headed a perfectly weighted lay-off into the path of Hildah Magaia, who kept her composure to finish clinically and complete South Africa's impressive comeback.

The draw leaves Group B finely poised heading into the final round of fixtures, with the Ivorians in a favorable position with four points, while South Africa’s single point keeps them in contention.

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