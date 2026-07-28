Ibrahim Mahama supports second phase evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

Ibrahim Mahama

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, has committed resources to supporting the recent evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

His intervention comes days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the commencement of the second phase of its voluntary evacuation exercise for an estimated 1,000 Ghanaians who registered to return home following xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals in South Africa.

The Government of Ghana had earlier evacuated 926 citizens in three separate chartered flights. However, with the exercise placing considerable strain on the national budget, Ibrahim Mahama volunteered to finance air tickets for the latest batch of returnees.

Each returnee received an reintegration allowance of GH¢5,000 and transportation support of GH¢500 from the Government and stakeholders to facilitate their resettlement.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed appreciation to Mr. Mahama for the timely support and also commended other partners, including AirtelTigo for providing free data and airtime on a free sim card, NADMO for relief items, the Ghana Red Cross Society, and the Ministry of Health, for their contributions to the evacuation and reintegration process.

"We would launch the consular fund in the coming days through a public-private partnership taking into account the considerable financial burden of consular demands on the Miniatry" he said at a press conference in Accra.

He further appealed to private companies to support the returnees by creating employment opportunities and helping them reintegrate into society.

Thousands of African nationals have been evacuated by their respective countries following recent violence orchestrated by anti-migrant groups in South Africa. The situation has attracted widespread international condemnation over alleged human rights abuses.

Ghana has formally petitioned the African Union to place the matter on the agenda of the AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting. In addition, two private individuals have reportedly initiated proceedings against South Africa at the International Criminal Court, seeking accountability over the attacks.

Meanwhile, the President of South Africa has expressed regret over the deaths of foreign nationals during the unrest, while maintaining that his government does not support or condone the actions of the protesters.

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