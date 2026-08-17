Ghanaian evacuee dies at airport after flight from South Africa touched down in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
A Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa passed away shortly after arriving at Accra International Airport from South Africa on Friday evening (August 14, 2026), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
“Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces with deep sadness the death of one of the Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa upon arrival in Ghana at the Emergency Medical Reception at the Accra International Airport at 6:55pm on Friday, 14th August, 2026,” a statement issued by the ministry said.
The deceased was among 50 Ghanaians who arrived at 5:50 pm aboard an Air Tanzania flight.
An account from some passengers on the flight indicated that, the evacuee’s health condition started to deteriorate about 30 minutes before the aircraft touched down in Accra.
A medical emergency team that was on standby at the airport to receive evacuees attended to him immediately upon arrival.
The person was confirmed dead by doctors at 6:55pm, the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Ministry said it is undertaking the formalities of informing the family of the deceased.
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