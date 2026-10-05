Melcom serves 1,000 meals to children in selected orphanage homes

Melcom Ghana is serving 1,000 meals to children in selected homes across Accra as part of a week-long initiative to support institutions caring for children.

The initiative will see five selected homes receive 200 hot meals each, with the company describing the gesture as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

The programme is also intended to remind the beneficiary institutions and the children in their care that they are not alone.

From Osu to Teshie, Blissful Children’s Home and the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, children in five institutions are receiving the meals throughout the week.

Public Relations Officer for Melcom Ghana, Joseph Kpormegbey, said the initiative forms part of the company’s efforts to give back to society.

He said the decision to focus on orphanage homes at this time was deliberate, following other donations undertaken by the company during the year.

“We deemed it fit to give to society, particularly orphanages, this particular time, because we felt that it is very important to do,” he said.

Mr Kpormegbey added that the initiative is not intended to be a one-off gesture, indicating that Melcom Ghana plans to continue supporting the beneficiary institutions when resources are available.

“So we want them to know that we think of them for the time. There is not going to be the first time. Now and again, if we put things together, we will come to their support as well,” he said.

The meal presentation continues at other selected institutions throughout the week, with the programme expected to climax at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre.

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