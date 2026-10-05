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Badminton: Ghana wins bronze, two silver medals at All Africa U-19 Champs

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe   
  5 October 2026 6:11pm
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Ghana's badminton team, the Golden Shuttlers, has won one silver and three bronze medals at the 2026 All Africa U-19 Badminton Championships in Cairo.

The first of three, was a bronze medal in the men's singles despite losing to Mauritius in the final.In the mixed team relay, Ghana won bronze despite a semi-final defeat to Algeria.

There was another bronze medal from the mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has congratulated the team for its exploits.

"I am pleased that, through the support of Government and the Ministry, these young athletes have had the opportunity to represent Ghana and test themselves against some of Africa’s best."

"This is why we will continue supporting opportunities across our sporting disciplines and investing in pathways for our young talents."

Ghana are still in contention for more medals as the tournament continues until October 17th, 2026.

After that, the Golden Shuttlers will switch focus to the Youth Olympics in Dakar from October 31.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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