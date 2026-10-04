Playback: The Law examined lawful arrest in Ghana

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The legal procedures governing arrests and the rights of individuals who are arrested came under discussion on this Sunday's edition of JoyNews' The Law.
The programme, hosted by Samson Anyenini, examined what constitutes a lawful arrest, the powers of law enforcement officers, and the legal protections available to suspects.
The discussion featured Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, Partner at Morrison, Twumasi & Partners, and Daniel Korang, author and of Adom Legal Consult.
The experts also discussed the circumstances under which an arrest may be considered unlawful and the remedies available to individuals whose rights are violated.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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