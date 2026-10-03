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‘Who is financing all this?’ – Victoria Bright questions networks behind Ghana-linked drug trade

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  3 October 2026 11:44am
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International corporate lawyer and entrepreneur Victoria Bright says Ghana must move beyond focusing on individual drug seizures and investigate the wider organised crime networks facilitating the trafficking of narcotics through the country.

Speaking on Newsfile, she said the repeated seizures of Ghana-linked drug consignments point to a broader problem that requires scrutiny of the systems and institutions being exploited by traffickers.

“We have to go beyond these individual drug seizures and examine the wider questions of organised crime, these allegations of political influence, institutional accountability, and our vulnerability as a transit point for international drug traffickers.”

She said the frequency and scale of recent seizures are particularly concerning because consignments linked to Ghana have been intercepted through different channels, including commercial containers, road transport and passenger aviation.

According to Ms Bright, some of the largest consignments linked to Ghana have not been detected locally but were intercepted after reaching Europe and other destinations.

She therefore questioned how trafficking networks are able to consistently move drugs through Ghana's ports and airports and whether they have gained access to or influence within state institutions.

“How extensive really are these networks, and how are they consistently getting through our ports and our airports? Who is financing all this, and who is ultimately benefiting from these trades?”

She argued that the issue should be treated as a broader national security and institutional accountability concern rather than simply a matter of arresting individuals whenever a drug shipment is intercepted.

“We have to treat this issue now as a serious national security and institutional integrity question rather than just a series of big drug busts.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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