‘I’ve been told I’m also involved’ – John Darko says he’ll cooperate with EOCO if invited over Baffour Awuah case

Suame Member of Parliament and Legal Counsel to the Minority Caucus, John Darko

Suame Member of Parliament and Legal Counsel to the Minority Caucus, John Darko, says he has been told that he is also involved in the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) investigation into Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Mr Darko said he was yet to receive an invitation from EOCO but would cooperate with the agency if called to answer questions.

Speaking to Joynews' Kwaku Asante at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s national executive elections on Saturday, October 3, he said he was not in a position to disclose details about the matter because he had not been formally contacted.

“Well, I mean, of course, this is continuing the sessions on our phone. I have been told that I’m also involved. I don’t know,” he said.

“And so I will wait until I get an invitation from them. Then I can go and tell whatever I know. But as it stands now, I’m not sure I’m able to go into the matter as you expect me to.”

Asked why he believed he had been named in the investigation, Mr Darko said he did not know.

“I don’t know why anybody will side with them. But once I’m called, I will go and tell them what I know,” he stated.

The specific nature of Mr Darko’s alleged involvement has not been disclosed by EOCO, and he said he had not yet received an invitation or been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Mr Darko had previously criticised EOCO’s attempt to arrest Mr Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court on September 23.

In a Facebook post following the incident, he described the attempted arrest as unacceptable, arguing that Mr Baffour Awuah was at the court both as a sitting MP and a lawyer representing a client.

“A sitting MP and lawyer appearing in court for his client should not be subjected to such actions without due respect for Parliament and the proper legal process,” he stated.

He also cautioned state institutions against acting outside the Constitution.

“No institution, regardless of its powers, should operate above the Constitution,” he said, adding that Parliament “must not be intimidated, undermined or treated with disrespect”.

EOCO is investigating Mr Baffour Awuah over alleged financial offences linked to transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited and his former law firm, Sarkodie, Baffour Awuah & Partners.

The MP voluntarily reported to EOCO on October 1 following a High Court warrant for his arrest and was subsequently detained.

His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has questioned the basis of the investigation, arguing that a disputed commercial settlement should not automatically be treated as criminal conduct.

The investigation centres on legal work undertaken for SIC Life Savings and Loans in connection with the recovery of a debt from Equity Savings and Loans.

The original debt, according to accounts surrounding the case, was about GH¢3.5 million but had increased to approximately GH¢14 million with interest.

Akwatia MP Bernard Bediako Baidoo has alleged that Mr Baffour Awuah received payments from three entities connected to the transaction — SIC Life, Eco Swiss and Equity — despite representing SIC Life.

Mr Darko said he would cooperate with EOCO if formally invited.

The investigation into Mr Baffour Awuah remains ongoing, and the allegations against him are yet to be established by a court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.