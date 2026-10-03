MT Asharami Ghana arrives in Tema as government pushes stronger LPG infrastructure

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has stressed the need for strategic investments in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) infrastructure to strengthen Ghana's energy security and expand access to cleaner energy.

He said such investments were essential to Ghana's energy future as the country sought to improve LPG availability for households and businesses while positioning itself as a regional energy and logistics hub.

Dr Jinapor made the remarks at a reception ceremony in Tema to welcome the MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000-cubic-metre LPG carrier with a cargo capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

The vessel, purpose-built to serve Ghana and neighbouring markets, is expected to support efforts to improve LPG supply and enhance energy security across West Africa.

"The arrival of MT Asharami Ghana represents a significant step forward in our quest to expand access to cleaner energy solutions for Ghanaians," the Minister said.

He commended Sahara Group for its contribution to Ghana's energy sector, saying the government could not achieve its energy security and sustainable development objectives alone.

"Government cannot achieve this vision alone. We commend Sahara Group for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ghana over the years in supporting our aspirations for energy security, economic growth and sustainable development," he said.

The Minister said the arrival of the vessel demonstrated the importance of collaboration between the government and private-sector players in developing the country's energy infrastructure.

Mr Wale Ajibade, Executive Director of Sahara Group, said the vessel represented a strategic investment in regional energy infrastructure, spanning shipping, storage and downstream distribution.

He said the vessel's maiden voyage to Ghana marked a significant step towards improving access to cleaner energy.

"This maiden voyage to Ghanaian shores signals a resounding welcome to greater access to cleaner energy, healthier homes and communities, thriving businesses and a more sustainable environment," he said.

He said the investment reflected the Group's confidence in Ghana's potential and its commitment to working with stakeholders to provide sustainable energy solutions.

"At Sahara, we see MT Asharami Ghana as a symbol of confidence in Ghana's future. It reflects our unwavering belief in Ghana's immense potential and our determination to work alongside stakeholders to deliver sustainable energy solutions that improve lives, create opportunities and drive inclusive growth," he said.

Ms Yaa Serwaa Alifo, Managing Director of Asharami Ghana, described the vessel's arrival as a transformative moment for the company and Ghana's energy sector.

"What we are celebrating here is the culmination of a vision and a bold statement of our commitment to Ghana's energy future," she said.

She said the vessel would improve access to cleaner fuel while strengthening supply reliability for households and businesses.

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