Heavy security at Baba Yara Stadium as NPP elects national officers today

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is under heavy security as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to elect its national executives today, Saturday, October 3.

Hundreds of police officers are currently deployed within and around the stadium, with extensive security arrangements in place ahead of the arrival of delegates for the National Delegates Conference.

NPP Organisation Committee Chairperson, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, earlier disclosed that between 3,000 and 4,000 police personnel would be deployed to Kumasi to provide security for the conference and elections.

He said the officers would be responsible for traffic management, securing hotels and hostels where delegates and guests are staying, as well as providing security around and inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mr Karbo commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their cooperation in the preparations.

Meanwhile, the main stage has been set for the conference, with public address systems and other facilities being put in place ahead of the programme.

About 7,100 delegates are expected to participate in the elections, which will be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The elections will produce the party's national executives for the next phase of its internal organisation as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general election.

The party has established 31 voting centres within the stadium to facilitate the exercise and prevent voting from extending late into the night.

The EC says all electoral materials, including ballot papers, are ready, while accredited agents of the various candidates will observe the process.

The conference will begin with constitutional and other party business before voting commences.

A total of 46 candidates remain on the final ballot following the withdrawal of National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha from the National Organiser race.

The positions being contested include National Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Women's Organiser and National Nasara Organiser.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye is the sole candidate for National Communications Director.

The elections form part of the NPP's broader reorganisation, following the completion of polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional-level elections.

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