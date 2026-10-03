Baffour Awuah expected in court as EOCO moves to meet bail deadline

Audio By Carbonatix
Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is expected to be arraigned before a weekend court as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) moves to meet the constitutional timelines governing his detention.
The MP is likely to appear before Specialised Court 2, which sits at Commercial Court 5 of the High Court Complex in Accra, although the specific court and time of the appearance had not been officially announced at the time of publication.
EOCO said it was working with the Office of the Attorney-General to bring the MP before a weekend court, citing the applicable constitutional timeframes and procedural requirements governing bail.
The development follows Mr Baffour Awuah’s voluntary surrender to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, after the agency obtained a warrant for his arrest from the Accra High Court.
He was subsequently placed under arrest and has been cooperating with investigators as the investigation continues.
EOCO says its investigations concern allegations of criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering and tax-related offences, among other matters.
The MP, who is also a Senior Partner at Sarkodie, Baffour Awuah and Partners, has disputed aspects of EOCO’s account of the investigation.
His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has argued that the transactions under investigation arose from legal work undertaken by the law firm for SIC Life Savings and Loans and has rejected the suggestion that the work constituted criminal conduct.
EOCO has urged the public to avoid speculation or premature conclusions about the culpability of anyone involved, stressing that the investigation remains ongoing and that all persons involved are entitled to their constitutional rights and due process.
EOCO has also dismissed reports that Mr Baffour Awuah had been granted GH¢50 million bail.
The agency urged the public to disregard the reports, saying it was still working with the Attorney-General’s Office to bring the suspect before a weekend court.
The anticipated court appearance is expected to determine the next stage of the legal process, including the issue of bail, as the investigation into the allegations continues.
The allegations against Mr Baffour Awuah have not been established by a court.
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