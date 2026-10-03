Bawumia condemns La Pleasure Beach demolition, questions destruction of movable assets

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has condemned the demolition at La Pleasure Beach, expressing concern that movable property belonging to business operators was destroyed when owners could have removed it.
In a statement issued in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, he described the beach as an important source of livelihoods, particularly for young people, and questioned the manner in which the exercise was carried out.
“It’s sad that this very significant enclave has been demolished so wantonly. It is particularly painful and surprising that even movable assets which the owners could have removed easily were destroyed in a most bizarre fashion,” he said.
The former Vice President made the comment following a demolition exercise on Friday, October 2, which affected several structures and businesses along the La Beach area, including La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club.
Dr Bawumia highlighted the beach’s social, economic and cultural significance, saying it supported thousands of people and had hosted numerous international events.
He also pointed to its contribution to tourism, noting that it was among the locations that supported the Year of Return and related activities during the NPP government’s tenure.
Beyond condemning the demolition, Dr Bawumia pledged to support the restoration of businesses and the development of the area into a major tourism and economic centre.
“I am convinced that we must make La beach a major tourist and economic enclave and I pledge my commitment to the people of La especially the businesses at La beach to make that happen,” he stated.
His proposals include rebuilding the beach economy, issuing leases to individual businesses and redesigning the space to meet appropriate standards while helping operators manage their businesses.
“We will rebuild the beach economy and issue leases to each business,” he said.
Dr Bawumia also proposed arrangements that would allow the Labadi Beach Hotel and other operators to coexist with smaller businesses, which he described as integral to the beach’s economy.
He further pledged to engage the owners of Laboma Beach to resolve their concerns and help ensure their operations comply with the law.
Addressing environmental concerns, he said work on the lagoon would form part of efforts to resolve flooding and related challenges.
“I am committed to save the thousands of jobs that beach economy supports and to improve them,” he said.
READ ALSO: La Dadekotopon NDC, MP demand answers over demolition of La Pleasure Beach
Meanwhile, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has, in a statement issued by its Board of Trustees, explained its decision to seek the removal of structures and unauthorised occupants from the beachfront adjoining the Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.
READ ALSO: SSNIT says La Beach clearance was to protect hotel investments, beaches to remain public
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