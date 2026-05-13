Chairman Wontumi pays a courtesy call on Bawumia and Akufo-Addo ahead of NPP national elections

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has begun a series of stakeholder engagements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party’s upcoming National Executive elections.

As part of the engagements, Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid separate courtesy calls on the NPP’s 2028 flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The meetings form part of efforts by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP to formally engage key figures within the party following his decision to contest for the position of National Chairman once nominations are officially opened.

According to a statement issued by the campaign team and signed by Ewuradjoa Coleman, Director of Media and Communications, Chairman Wontumi used the opportunity to express appreciation to both leaders for their role in rebuilding and repositioning the party after the 2024 general elections.

The statement said he commended the two leaders for their “sacrifices, leadership, and continued commitment towards rebuilding and repositioning the Party.”

Chairman Wontumi also reaffirmed his loyalty to the NPP and pledged to support efforts aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

During the engagements, he officially informed both Dr Bawumia and former President Akufo-Addo of his intention to contest the National Chairmanship position.

According to the statement, Chairman Wontumi said his ambition is “rooted in service, unity, grassroots mobilisation, and the collective rebuilding of the Party.”

He further assured the party leadership that his campaign would remain issue-based and focused on unity rather than division.

“He assured them that his campaign would remain disciplined, respectful, issue-based, and focused on strengthening internal unity within the NPP,” the statement noted.

The statement added that Chairman Wontumi emphasised that his campaign would not involve “personal attacks, divisiveness, intimidation, or activities capable of weakening the Party’s structures or leadership ahead of the 2028 elections.”

The engagements also highlighted what the campaign team described as Chairman Wontumi’s longstanding contribution to the growth of the NPP, particularly his role in grassroots mobilisation, political visibility and party organisation over several election cycles.

The statement pointed to his experience as Ashanti Regional Chairman and his contribution to defending and energising the party over the years.

Chairman Wontumi reportedly reiterated during the meetings that rebuilding and reorganising the party’s grassroots structures would be critical to the NPP’s chances of returning to power in 2028.

“Rebuilding and energising the grassroots machinery of the Party remains essential to the NPP’s quest to recapture power,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He also stressed the need for reconciliation, collective leadership and inclusiveness within the party.

According to the statement, Chairman Wontumi believes that “the NPP belongs to all its members and stakeholders.”

The campaign team further stated that Chairman Wontumi and his delegation sought the prayers, guidance and goodwill of both Dr Bawumia and former President Akufo-Addo as the internal electoral process approaches.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the team’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at rebuilding the NPP and positioning the party strongly for the 2028 elections.

It added that the stakeholder engagements form part of a broader nationwide effort by Chairman Wontumi and his team to promote “unity, inclusiveness, grassroots reorganisation, and collective rebuilding” within the party.

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