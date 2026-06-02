DopeNation’s ‘Kakalika’ earns spot on Spotify’s Global Songs of Summer list

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has secured a spot on Spotify’s highly anticipated 2026 Songs of Summer Predictions list with their hit single, 'Kakalika.'

The track was selected by Spotify’s global editorial team as one of 30 songs expected to define the summer season across the Northern Hemisphere.

This placed the Ghanaian duo alongside international stars including Tems, Drake, Ariana Grande and Zara Larsson.

According to Spotify, this year’s selections reflect emerging musical trends and movements shaping global listening habits, including nostalgic club anthems, “sadboy” pop, country music and global dance records.

The streaming platform specifically highlighted “Kakalika” as part of the growing wave of sun-soaked global dance hits, pointing to its blend of Azonto and Amapiano influences that has resonated with listeners.

Spotify has also introduced a new interactive feature this year, allowing users to vote within the Songs of Summer playlist for the track they believe will become the season’s defining anthem.

Listeners can cast their votes directly through the playlist and share their selections across social media platforms.

The inclusion of “Kakalika” on the prestigious list marks another international recognition for DopeNation and underscores the growing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.