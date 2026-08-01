GMet forecasts thunderstorms in northern Ghana, rain expected in parts of the country

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected to persist across parts of northern Ghana this evening, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast across the country.

According to the weather outlook for Saturday, August 1, 2026, areas within the transition and middle belts are also likely to experience rainfall from this evening into the night.

The forecast indicates that patches of mist may develop in some forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of Sunday, potentially reducing visibility.

Relatively cool temperatures are also expected across the country during the night and early morning.

In southern and coastal Ghana, mostly cloudy conditions are expected in areas including Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai. Ho is expected to experience drizzle.

For the forest and transition zones, thunderstorms with possible rainfall are forecast for Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura, Kintampo, Sunyani and Techiman, while Goaso and Sampa are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

In Northern Ghana, thunderstorms with rain are likely in Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.

The state of the sea is expected to remain calm.

The public, particularly motorists, has been advised to exercise caution due to possible reduced visibility in some areas and changing weather conditions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.