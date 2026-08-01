‘Your degree opens the door, but your skills take you further’ – MoMo’s Makafui Mattah urges students

Senior Manager for Financial Operations at MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, Makafui K. Mattah, has urged university students to complement their academic qualifications with practical and digital skills, stressing that a degree alone is no longer enough to succeed in today's job market.

Speaking at the 2026 National Youth Mentorship Summit at the University of Ghana, held under the theme "Youth Innovation & Wealth Creation: Shaping Ghana's Future," Mr Mattah said employers are increasingly seeking problem-solvers who can demonstrate competence and deliver results rather than merely present academic certificates.

"Today, employers are no longer looking only for people with certificates; they are looking for people who can solve problems, demonstrate skills and deliver results," he said.

According to him, the employment landscape has changed significantly, requiring graduates to equip themselves with skills that align with the demands of the modern workplace.

"The job market you are preparing to enter today is vastly different from the one your parents entered."

Mr Mattah encouraged students to develop practical and digital competencies, identifying artificial intelligence, big data and cybersecurity as some of the fastest-growing fields globally.

"Digital literacy is no longer optional; it is essential. Whether you study business, law or medicine, technology will influence your career.

"Learn how to use AI responsibly. Understand data."

Beyond technical expertise, he stressed the importance of developing interpersonal and professional skills, including communication, critical thinking, adaptability and emotional intelligence.

"Your technical skills may get you hired, but your human skills are what will keep you employed, earn you promotions and build lasting professional relationships."

Addressing concerns about unemployment, Mr Mattah challenged the widespread perception that there are no jobs available in Ghana, arguing instead that many employers struggle to find candidates with the right combination of technical competence and professional attitude.

"In many organisations today, vacancies remain unfilled because employers struggle to find candidates with the right combination of technical competence and professional behaviour.

"Rather than asking, 'Where are the jobs?' ask yourself, 'Am I preparing myself for the opportunities that already exist?'"

He encouraged students to take advantage of free online learning platforms, including the MTN Ghana Foundation Skills Academy, Coursera, Udemy, ALX and YouTube, to build relevant skills.

"Don't just collect certificates; build capabilities.

"Take internships seriously. Start one meaningful project. Because the future belongs to those who prepare for it today."

Mr Mattah concluded by reminding students that academic qualifications provide opportunities, but skills determine long-term success.

"Your degree opens the door, but your skills determine how far you go.

"The future of Ghana is not someone else's responsibility. It is yours."

Also speaking at the summit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LEC Group, Albert Prempeh Kusi, encouraged young people to embrace innovation and creative thinking to remain competitive in an increasingly sophisticated job market.

He further advised students to begin investing in the capital market, even with modest amounts, as a way of building wealth and securing future funding for their entrepreneurial ventures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.