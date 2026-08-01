Health | National

Gender Ministry, UNFPA rally stakeholders for implementation of revised adolescent pregnancy strategy

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  1 August 2026 5:11pm
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The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has brought together key stakeholders to strengthen coordination for the implementation of the Revised Adolescent Pregnancy Strategy (2026–2030).

The stakeholder coordination meeting, organised through the Ministry’s Department of Gender, aimed to build a shared understanding of the revised strategy, clarify the responsibilities of implementing institutions and develop practical measures to ensure its successful rollout.

Participants included representatives from government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, academia, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups and the media.

The engagement focused on improving collaboration among stakeholders, identifying possible implementation challenges and agreeing on actions to support efforts aimed at preventing adolescent pregnancies and promoting the wellbeing and rights of young people.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, the Chief Programme Officer at the Department of Gender described adolescent pregnancy as a major national development concern with implications for education, healthcare, gender equality, child protection and economic growth.

She noted that about 15 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 have experienced pregnancy, with more than 100,000 teenage pregnancies recorded annually, highlighting the need for coordinated and evidence-based interventions.

According to her, the Revised Adolescent Pregnancy Strategy (2026–2030) was developed based on lessons from the implementation of the previous strategy and provides a broader framework for preventing adolescent pregnancies, improving adolescent health and protecting the rights of young people.

She stressed that achieving the objectives of the strategy would require strong institutional collaboration, clearly defined roles and sustained commitment from all stakeholders.

She also expressed appreciation to UNFPA and other development partners for their technical and financial support towards the development of the revised strategy, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that adolescents have access to quality education, good health and opportunities to transition into productive adulthood.

A consultant from the University of Ghana, Prof. Stephen O. Kwankye, who presented an overview of the strategy, explained that the document builds on lessons from the 2018–2024 Adolescent Pregnancy Strategic Plan while addressing emerging priorities.

He highlighted that one of the key objectives of the revised strategy is to empower adolescents and support efforts to delay early sexual activity as part of measures to reduce unintended pregnancies.

The meeting concluded with discussions, group sessions and presentations, allowing stakeholders to share experiences, identify challenges and develop recommendations to strengthen the implementation of the Revised Adolescent Pregnancy Strategy (2026–2030).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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