Protecting our brain and health – A public lecture on World Brain Month 2026

Fellow citizens, distinguished colleagues, and esteemed members of the public, as we observe World Brain Day on July 31st, 2026, I stand before you with a message of urgent importance. The World Federation of Neurology has designated this year's theme as "Brain Health: Access for All" —a powerful reminder that the health of our minds is not a luxury reserved for a select few; it is a fundamental right for every human being.

Currently, over 3.4 billion people—roughly 40% of the global population—live with neurological conditions, making brain disorders the leading cause of disability worldwide. This is not merely a statistic; it represents our neighbours, our colleagues, our family members, and potentially ourselves.

The message of World Brain Day 2026 is simple but urgent: access delayed is potentially access denied. Today, I invite you to take ownership of your cognitive well-being. I will address three interconnected threats to brain health that are entirely preventable: poor sleep hygiene, depression, and excessive consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods—and how these factors combine to increase our risk of accidents.

Part One: Sleep Hygiene – The Foundation of Brain Health

Sleep is the brain's natural way of clearing out toxins and repairing itself. The World Federation of Neurology recommends 6 to 8 hours of quality sleep to allow the brain's glymphatic system to clear away waste proteins. Most adults do best when they get at least 7 hours of sleep each day.

Yet poor sleep hygiene has become a silent epidemic. Chronic sleep deprivation does far more than make us tired—it fundamentally impairs brain function. When we fail to prioritise sleep, our reaction times slow, our judgment becomes impaired, and our risk of accidents—whether at work, while driving, or during daily activities—increases dramatically.

Sleep deprivation can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol. Fatigue-related accidents claim thousands of lives each year, and yet we continue to treat sleep as optional rather than essential.

Beyond accidents, poor sleep hygiene is intimately linked to mental health. People who are chronically sleep deprived face a higher risk of developing depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders. Sleep deprivation affects how we regulate emotion, creating a vicious cycle: poor sleep worsens mood, and worsened mood further disrupts sleep.

Part Two: Depression – The Hidden Burden on Brain Health

Depression is not simply sadness; it is a serious medical condition that affects brain function, emotional regulation, and overall quality of life. Sleep deprivation can exacerbate depression, and depression, in turn, makes it harder to sleep.

The relationship between sleep and depression is bidirectional and complex. When we do not sleep well night after night, we experience mood swings, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and reduced ability to manage daily stress.

Depression impairs cognitive function, slows reaction times, and diminishes our awareness of our surroundings. A person struggling with depression is more susceptible to accidents—not because they are careless, but because their brain is operating under significant stress. The World Health Organization has recently emphasised that up to 45% of dementia risk could be prevented or delayed through addressing modifiable risk factors, including mental health management.

We must recognise depression as a brain health issue and seek help without shame. Early intervention protects not only our mental well-being but also our physical safety.

Part Three: Excessive Carbohydrates and the "Food Coma" Danger

The third threat I wish to address today is one that receives far too little attention: the relationship between excessive carbohydrate consumption and accidents.

Many of us have experienced the phenomenon known as a "food coma" —medically termed postprandial somnolence—the drowsiness that follows a large meal, particularly one rich in refined carbohydrates such as potatoes, rice, pasta, bread, and desserts. This condition typically occurs 30 minutes to two hours after eating and is especially pronounced after meals high in carbohydrates or fats.

Why does this happen? After a carbohydrate-rich meal, the body diverts blood and energy toward digestion. An outsized insulin spike can drive blood sugar too low, starving the brain of glucose and triggering abrupt mental fatigue, poor concentration, and slowed cognition. The result is a state of temporary drowsiness and lethargy that can last for several hours.

Research has demonstrated a strong link between carbohydrate quantity and sleep and mental health outcomes. Higher carbohydrate intake has been associated with increased odds of depression. This creates yet another vicious cycle: excessive carbohydrates contribute to depression and drowsiness, which in turn increases accident risk.

Consider this: a heavy lunch containing three times more calories than a light lunch increased the number of times drivers deviated from their lane, with effects intensifying over two hours. This is not merely uncomfortable—it is dangerous.

I urge you to be very careful about consuming high-calorie, carbohydrate-rich meals before driving, operating machinery, or engaging in activities that require focus. Food coma can cause serious trouble or even death.

The Deadly Intersection: How These Three Factors Combine

What makes this situation particularly alarming is how these three factors intersect:

Poor sleep hygiene → increased cravings for sugary and high-carbohydrate foods Excessive carbohydrate consumption → drowsiness and impaired cognition Depression → worsened by both poor sleep and poor diet All three → significantly increased risk of accidents

When you are sleep-deprived, your body craves quick energy in the form of sugar and carbohydrates. You eat a heavy, carb-rich meal, experience a food coma, and your already-impaired reaction times slow further. If you are also struggling with depression, your cognitive function and situational awareness are compromised.

This is a recipe for disaster—one that plays out every day on our roads, in our workplaces, and in our homes.

Practical Recommendations: Protecting Your Brain Health

As we commemorate World Brain Day 2026 under the theme "Brain Health: Access for All" , I offer these practical recommendations:

For Better Sleep Hygiene:

· Stick to a consistent sleep schedule—go to bed and wake up at the same time every day

· Create a cool, dark, and quiet sleep environment

· Limit screen time for at least one hour before bed

· Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine in the hours before bedtime

For Mental Health:

· Seek professional help if you experience persistent sadness, anxiety, or mood changes

· Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and meditation

· Stay socially connected—social interaction acts as a shield against cognitive decline

· Talk to loved ones about your struggles; you are not alone

For Healthy Nutrition:

· Choose complex carbohydrates (brown rice, quinoa, whole grains) over refined carbohydrates

· Eat moderate portions—avoid overeating

· Opt for meals rich in fibre, lean proteins, and vegetables

· Be especially cautious before driving or operating machinery: avoid heavy, carb-rich meals

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Fellow citizens, World Brain Month 2026 reminds us that brain health is for everyone, regardless of geography, income, or background. The power to protect our brains lies largely in our own hands—through the daily choices we make about sleep, nutrition, and mental health.

We face a critical moment. The barriers to brain health—whether geographical, economic, or cultural—must be overcome. Investing in brain health strengthens our societies, improves quality of life, and contributes to more resilient communities.

As the World Federation of Neurology reminds us: "Investing in brain health means investing in people."

Let us all commit today—on this World Brain Day—to prioritise our sleep, nourish our brains with healthy foods, seek help for depression without shame, and protect ourselves and others from preventable accidents.

Your brain is your most precious asset. Protect it.

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Written by: Derrick Kwaku Antwi, Ph.D., Lecturer and Research Fellow

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.