I was scandalised after reading Sedina Tamakloe judgment – Solomon Owusu

Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, says he changed his initial reaction to the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) CEO, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, after reading the court's full judgment.

According to him, although he was initially angered by news of the ruling, a careful review of the 94-page judgment convinced him that the court had valid reasons for overturning the conviction.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Insight on Saturday, August 1, Mr Owusu recounted how he first reacted to the breaking news.

"When the Court of Appeal came with their ruling, I was somewhere. Then I got a breaking news from one of the media outlets that said that Sedina Tamakloe has been acquitted and discharged. "Instantly, I was boiled up. I was so furious that why should that happen; and so we were going to go ballistic."

He said he, however, decided against rushing to comment and instead resolved to understand the legal basis for the decision.

"But something struck and said hold on, wait a minute. You must be a wise person. You must hear from both sides. 'Why don't you take your time and get the full ruling or judgment to understand the reasoning behind what the three judges did.'

Mr Owusu said he obtained a copy of the 94-page judgment about three hours later and read it, showing a hard copy of the printed judgment to the host of the show, Blessed Sogah.

According to him, his perspective changed completely after reviewing the court's reasoning.

"So I waited for like three hours and thankfully I got the full judgment and I have it here. It's a 94-page judgment."

"So I printed it and did the binding, and it took four hours to read it. When I read the judgment, immediately I became scandalised. I said, 'What? Why must we sit down for innocent souls to be done in this manner?'"

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.