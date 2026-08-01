Sedina Tamakloe case: Godfred Dame’s prosecution was weak, trial court should be reviewed – Solomon Owusu

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has strongly criticised former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame over his handling of the criminal case against former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, describing the prosecution as ineffective.
Mr Owusu also questioned the handling of the case by the trial court, saying the Court of Appeal's judgment exposed significant shortcomings in both the prosecution and the trial process.
Speaking on Joy Prime's Prime Insight on Saturday, August 1, Mr Owusu said his review of the Court of Appeal's judgment left him deeply concerned about the quality of the prosecution's case.
His comments follow the Court of Appeal's decision to overturn the 10-year custodial sentence imposed on Madam Tamakloe-Attionu by the High Court.
According to Mr Owusu, although the former MASLOC boss faced numerous charges, the prosecution failed to present a case that met the standard required to sustain a conviction.
"Sedina Tamakloe was accused of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal and improper use of state property. In fact, the number of counts was 78, but when you drill it down it becomes about nine."
He argued that the Court of Appeal's findings, particularly in relation to charges five to 71, highlighted serious weaknesses in the prosecution's case.
"When you go into the judgment, charges five to 71, my goodness—that we had an Attorney-General that went to court and did this? No substance, no clarity."
Mr Owusu maintained that the prosecution failed to satisfy the constitutional standards governing criminal trials, citing Article 19(2) of the 1992 Constitution.
He stressed that while individuals suspected of wrongdoing should be prosecuted, the state has a responsibility to ensure cases are thoroughly prepared to withstand judicial scrutiny.
"The mere fact that we are saying you must prosecute… if you know people have stolen, make sure you do a watertight case so that nobody gets away with it."
The United Party communications director went on to criticise the former Attorney-General's performance in the case.
"Godfred Dame – total waste of our time."
Mr Owusu also expressed concern about the handling of the case by the trial court and called on the judiciary to review the matter.
"The judge that sat on this matter, the judiciary must take a second look at her. If this is how they come by their conclusions, if this is how they disregard the laws of the land…"
According to him, the Court of Appeal's decision points to shortcomings in both the prosecution and the trial process.
"What the judges have said in this judgment is to the effect that we had a very ineffective, incompetent Attorney General, as well as the judge who sat on it was incompetent."
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