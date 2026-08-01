Court of Appeal ruling on Sedina could reshape criminal prosecutions, says Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament and lawyer Inusah Fuseini has described the Court of Appeal's decision overturning the criminal conviction of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), as a landmark judgment that could significantly influence the conduct of criminal prosecutions in Ghana.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, August 1, Inusah Fuseini said the ruling is likely to compel prosecutors to exercise greater diligence in preparing and presenting criminal cases.

He argued that the judgment would serve as a reminder that prosecutors must strictly comply with legal and constitutional requirements, particularly in the drafting of charges and the presentation of evidence.

According to him, the Attorney-General's intended appeal to the Supreme Court could provide further clarity on an important legal question: the level of detail required in a charge sheet to adequately inform an accused person of the offence they are facing, in line with constitutional guarantees of a fair trial.

The former MP said he deliberately refrained from commenting publicly when the Court of Appeal's decision was first released because he had not yet studied the judgment, noting that many commentators had rushed to express opinions before reading the full decision, only to later revise their positions after examining the court's reasoning.

On the procedural history of the case, Alhaji Fuseini observed that the appeal was filed on 9th May, 2024, as reflected in the Court of Appeal's judgment.

He acknowledged ongoing questions about when the appeal was served on the Attorney-General, noting that the Attorney-General had informed the appellate court that the office only became aware of the appeal much later.

He also referred to a subsequent application by the Attorney-General seeking to include additional exhibits in the record of proceedings, indicating that those issues would likely become clearer as the legal process continues.

Assessing the substance of the judgment, Inusah Fuseini said it reinforces fundamental principles governing criminal trials, including the prosecution's obligation to prove the guilt of an accused person in accordance with the law.

He said the ruling also highlights the role of a trial judge as an impartial arbiter who must ensure a fair trial without remedying shortcomings in the prosecution's case.

Inusah Fuseini further said the Court of Appeal's findings suggest that the prosecution failed to meet the required standard in several aspects of the case, and noted that the appellate court found numerous charges to be defective because they lacked sufficient particulars to properly inform the accused persons of the allegations against them, contrary to the fair trial protections guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

According to Fuseini, the judgment underscores the importance of precision in criminal prosecutions and serves as a reminder that procedural safeguards are an essential part of ensuring justice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.