Sedina acquittal exposes ‘sloppy’ prosecution by Attorney-General’s Department – Inusah Fuseini

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has criticised the Attorney-General's Department over its handling of the prosecution in the Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu case.
He described its work as "sloppy" following the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit the former MASLOC chief executive officer.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, August 1, Mr Fuseini said the appellate court's judgment pointed to serious deficiencies in the manner the case was prosecuted. He argued that the ruling showed the charges preferred against Madam Tamakloe-Attionu were fundamentally flawed because they failed to provide sufficient particulars.
“It also shows clearly by the judgment that the Court of Appeal found that the Attorney-General's Department did a sloppy job at the prosecution. The charges that they drafted were defective for not providing sufficient particulars,” he said.
The Court of Appeal on Thursday overturned the High Court's earlier conviction of Madam Tamakloe-Attionu, setting aside her 10-year prison sentence after ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has since announced that the state will appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.
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