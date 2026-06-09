Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu extradited from US to Ghana after MASLOC corruption conviction

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has announced the extradition of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, to Ghana following her conviction on more than 70 corruption-related charges.

In a post shared on its social media platforms on Tuesday, June 9, the Embassy described the extradition as a demonstration of the strong law enforcement partnership between Ghana and the United States and a shared commitment to accountability.

According to the Embassy, Attionu was convicted of offences including the embezzlement of more than US$6 million equivalent in Ghanaian taxpayer funds.

The Embassy noted that her extradition marks the first transfer of a fugitive from the United States to Ghana since 2009, underscoring the growing cooperation between the two countries in combating corruption and enforcing the rule of law.



According to another statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama presidency, Ms Tamakloe-Attionu touched down on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

“Officials of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Prisons Service have taken her into custody and are making the necessary preparations for her to begin her sentence,” the statement read.



Meanwhile, the Attorney-General is scheduled to meet with counterparts at the United States Department of Justice for bilateral discussions on all pending extradition requests between the two countries.

That meeting is expected to clarify procedural gaps and strengthen cooperation on mutual legal assistance matters.

Her return to Ghana follows a lengthy extradition process initiated after she failed to return to the country following a medical trip to the United States.

In 2024, the Accra High Court convicted Attionu in absentia and sentenced her to 10 years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing.

The court held that her actions during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive between 2013 and 2016 resulted in a financial loss of nearly GH¢90 million to the state.

Following her conviction, Ghanaian authorities intensified efforts to secure her return and formally requested her extradition in 2025.

The request was subsequently reviewed by a U.S. District Court in Nevada, which certified the extradition after considering the legal documentation submitted by Ghana.

The decision paved the way for Attionu’s return to Ghana to serve her sentence and face the consequences of the court’s judgment.

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