It hurts when wrongdoing goes unpunished – Manasseh Azure Awuni laments accountability gap

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has voiced frustration over what he describes as Ghana's persistent accountability deficit, saying it is painful to spend years investigating wrongdoing, often at great personal risk, only for many cases to end without anyone being held responsible.

Speaking JoyNews’ Newsfile programme, Manasseh said there have been moments in his career when he questioned whether investigative journalism was worth the sacrifices, particularly when evidence of wrongdoing fails to lead to accountability.

"There have been times in my life when I have asked myself whether it is even worth it," he said, adding that it is disheartening when "everybody knows that wrong has been done" but no one is ultimately made to account for it.

According to him, the emotional toll is significant because investigative journalism often involves considerable time, effort and personal risk.

He said several investigations he has undertaken, despite being backed by documentary evidence, have produced little or no tangible action.

As an example, Manasseh referred to his investigations into the controversial ambulance procurement deal, which raised questions about the acquisition of ambulances at a cost running into millions of euros.

He recalled that the investigations uncovered evidence of irregularities and also highlighted concerns that some of the ambulances remained parked at the Air Force Base for years instead of being deployed to health facilities.

He noted that regardless of the outcome, the financial burden of such transactions is ultimately borne by the Ghanaian taxpayer.

Commenting on the recent Court of Appeal decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu after her conviction on about 78 criminal charges, Manasseh said he had carefully studied both the appellate court's judgment and the earlier High Court ruling.

He said he agreed with some aspects of the Court of Appeal's reasoning, noting that the case exposed lessons for investigators, prosecutors and investigative journalists regarding the gathering and presentation of evidence.

At the same time, he said he found parts of the judgment difficult to reconcile with the prosecution's case, particularly on issues relating to procurement.

In his view, some aspects appeared to favour the defence, although he stressed that he was expressing a personal opinion as a layperson rather than making a legal assessment.

Manasseh said the case should serve as an opportunity for institutions involved in investigations and prosecutions to strengthen their work so that genuine cases of wrongdoing are effectively pursued and accountability is not lost because of avoidable weaknesses.

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