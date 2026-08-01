Gary Nimako questions Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit Sedina Tamakloe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Legal Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gary Nimako Marfo, has expressed mixed views about the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, saying he agrees with some aspects of the judgment but believes the court imposed an excessively high burden of proof on the prosecution.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, August 1, Mr Nimako Marfo said he had read the judgment in its entirety and concluded that while parts of the court's reasoning were sound, other aspects overstretched the legal threshold required of prosecutors in criminal cases.
He argued that the decision effectively required the prosecution to prove its case "without a shadow of doubt," a standard he believes goes beyond what the law requires.
“I have read the judgment in its entirety. There are portions of the judgment I tend to agree with the Court of Appeal. There are portions where I think it was an overreach because it tends to place a very high burden on prosecutors to prove an accused person's guilt beyond a shadow of a doubt, and that I have a problem with. Overturning the conviction and the sentencing, I thought maybe they could have asked for a retrial at the High Court,” he said.
His comments follow Thursday's Court of Appeal ruling, which overturned the High Court's conviction and 10-year prison sentence imposed on Madam Tamakloe-Attionu over offences relating to the management of MASLOC funds.
Following the judgment, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announced that the state would appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.
Latest Stories
-
OMCs increase fuel prices; Star Oil sells petrol at GH¢14.53 and diesel GH¢18.77
5 minutes
-
Elder Richard Kweku Bedu Hudson
42 minutes
-
Cambridge University’s Prof Arday at centre of plagiarism row defends his work
49 minutes
-
Upper East NPP rallies behind Justin Frimpong Kodua ahead of party elections
51 minutes
-
Trump reaffirms US backing for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara
56 minutes
-
Three killed after bomb detonated at Moscow restaurant, state media say
1 hour
-
Tourist plane crashes in Peru, killing 13
1 hour
-
Trump says he is cancelling strikes on Iran subject to deal being made ‘rapidly’
1 hour
-
Morocco names major expressway after Donald Trump
2 hours
-
‘Our hearts are with everyone affected’ — Shatta Wale’s management after ShattaFest UK tragedy
8 hours
-
Tech for Girls founder Johanna Swaniker calls for investment to expand digital skills programme in Ghana
10 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Mim SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls’ and Presec Bechem book national championship spots
10 hours
-
Mahama orders roadmap to expand TOR’s refining capacity to 100,000 barrels a day
10 hours
-
New Dagbon regent vows to preserve peace and uphold rotational succession
10 hours
-
Bills Micro Credit champions health and culture at ‘Homowo Health Walk’
10 hours