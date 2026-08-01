Two killed, eight injured after Toyota Hiace crashes into stationary truck at Dompoase

A collision involving a Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle and a stationary truck at Dompoase along the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway has claimed the lives of two people and left eight others injured.

The crash occurred on Friday, July 31, triggering an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel stationed at the Komenda Fire Station.

In a statement, the GNFS said firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 6:55 p.m., where they discovered one passenger trapped inside the mangled Toyota Hiace, registered AS 6145-24. Rescue personnel successfully extricated the victim from the wreckage.

Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was carrying 10 occupants, all of whom sustained injuries in the collision. Three of the victims were initially said to be in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to the Elmina Polyclinic for treatment. However, the National Ambulance Service later confirmed that two of the victims died while receiving medical care.

Preliminary accounts from eyewitnesses suggest the accident was triggered when an unidentified vehicle travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast attempted to overtake another vehicle.

To avoid a possible head-on collision, the driver of the Toyota Hiace, which was travelling in the opposite direction from Cape Coast towards Takoradi, reportedly veered off its lane and crashed into a broken-down truck with registration number GN 2491-14 that had been left by the roadside.

The Ghana National Fire Service says investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

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