Ghana Medical Trust Fund delivers lifeline to Prisons with landmark medical donation

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), led by its Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has presented a full container load of life-saving medical equipment, consumables and essential healthcare supplies to the Ghana Prisons Service.

This is a major effort to improve healthcare delivery in correctional facilities across the country.

The donation, described as one of the largest healthcare support packages ever received by the Ghana Prisons Service, forms part of the Trust Fund’s broader mission to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to every Ghanaian, regardless of their circumstances.

The intervention aligns with the Trust Fund’s mandate to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system through investments in medical equipment, specialised care, training and research.

Presenting the items, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku said access to quality healthcare should never depend on a person’s status or location.

She noted that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund believes every life has equal value and that its responsibility extends beyond hospitals to every institution where healthcare is needed, including correctional facilities.

She explained that improving healthcare in prisons is critical to protecting public health, as prison officers, healthcare workers and visitors interact daily with the wider community, while many inmates eventually reintegrate into society.

According to her, prison healthcare is an essential part of Ghana’s overall healthcare system and deserves the same level of attention and investment.

Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, describing the donation as a historic intervention.

She said the support demonstrated that the Ghana Prisons Service had finally been remembered and was no longer being treated as an afterthought.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie noted that the donation sends a strong message that the lives and wellbeing of inmates and prison officers matter just as much as those of every other Ghanaian.

She assured the Trust Fund that the equipment and consumables would be put to effective use across the prison system, adding that they would significantly improve healthcare delivery and help save the lives of inmates requiring urgent medical attention.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie also commended Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku for her leadership and commitment to ensuring that the Trust Fund’s life-saving interventions reach every part of Ghana’s healthcare system, including the country’s correctional facilities.

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