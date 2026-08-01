526 young people graduate from precision quality internship in Volta 

Five hundred and twenty-six young people have graduated from the Precision Quality Internship Programme in the Volta Region, equipped with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge to improve employability and create businesses.

The six-month programme, jointly implemented by Precision Quality in collaboration with the Design and Technology Institute (DTI) and Ho Technical University (HTU), with support from the Mastercard Foundation, targets young people between 18 and 35 years, to equip them with industry-relevant skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

Mr Christian Yao Amexo, the Regional Centre Manager of Precision Quality Internship, Volta Region, said the programme offered training in business skills and professional development, precision welding and fabrication, hospitality and hotel management, and precision fashion design and apparel.

He told the Ghana News Agency that they trained young people between the ages of 18 to 35 in skills such as business and professional development, precision welding and fabrication.

Mr Amexo said the programme had attracted young people from several parts of the Volta and Oti regions, including Kete Krachi, Jasikan, Aflao, Anloga, Keta, Dzodze, Agbozume, Peki, Tsito and Dzemeni, as part of efforts to decentralise skills development and create opportunities for young people beyond the major urban centres.

Beneficiaries could receive starter kits worth about 600 US dollars to establish their own businesses, while entrepreneurs with viable business ideas could compete for larger funding support, he said.

He said, “The focus is not on the money, but for you to become a better person, also to change the narrative of others,” explaining that beneficiaries were monitored and funds released in stages based on business performance and demonstrated need.

Again, the programme also provided online training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to an incubation hub at HTU, stressing that collaboration was central to the training.

He said one thing that killed business was working alone and urged the graduates to form partnerships and teams capable of sustaining their enterprises even when individual members were unavailable.

Mr John Kporfor, the Chief Executive Officer of Kporfor Farms and a beneficiary of the first cohort, said the programme had provided him with critical support to expand his agricultural enterprise after receiving USD$1,000 in seed funding, which he used in expanding his facility from 1,000 bags to currently between 2,000 to 2,500 bags.

He admitted that the journey had not been easy, but the training and funding had significantly strengthened his business.

Mr Charles Kwesi Gomenu, Ho Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), urged young graduates to look beyond white-collar employment and take advantage of available opportunities in skills development and entrepreneurship.

He said the NYA, in collaboration with institutions including the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), was supporting young people through apprenticeship, start-up and enterprise development initiatives.

He stated that government programmes including the National Apprenticeship Programme, were designed to provide beneficiaries with practical training and where necessary, start-up tools or financial support to establish businesses and create employment for others.

“Our core mandate is to facilitate the holistic development of the young person,” he said, adding that collaboration with development partners and international organisations remained critical to addressing youth unemployment.

The graduation ceremony also recognised outstanding performance, with Madam Hester Mortoo receiving the Best Exceptional Intern award, Madam Ramatu Zakari was named the Most Transformed Intern, while Madam Elorm Anani received the Most Exceptional Course Representative award in Hospitality.

Mr Gideon Tanyegbe and four others were named overall best interns and received sponsorship from Fidelity Bank, while Trust Hands, Selis Threads and three other teams received US$1,000 awards for their innovative business ideas in Business Skills and Professional Development.

Mr Amexo said the ultimate objective of the initiative was to change the narrative around youth unemployment by helping young people acquire practical skills, build sustainable enterprises and create opportunities for others.

He said, “When we come together, we are having a bigger world,” and stressed that collaboration, continuous learning and disciplined use of financial support were essential for building sustainable businesses.

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