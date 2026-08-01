Five injured as armed robbers attack VIP JEOUN coaches in two highway ambushes

Five people sustained gunshot injuries after armed robbers attacked a VIP JEOUN passenger coach on the Accra–Kumasi Highway late on Thursday, July 30, in one of two separate highway robbery incidents involving the transport operator within two hours.

According to a statement issued by VIP JEOUN, the first and more serious attack occurred at about 11:00 p.m. between Apedwa Junction, Nkronso, Akooko and Akyem Asafo in the Eastern Region.

The company said the assailants used a vehicle to block the highway, trapping three passenger coaches before launching what it described as a coordinated robbery operation.

A VIP JEOUN coach travelling from Accra to Sunyani came under heavy gunfire, leaving the driver, his mate and three passengers with gunshot wounds.

The injured victims were rushed to hospital for treatment, with the driver later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital for specialist care.

Police officers from the Suhum Division of the Eastern South Regional Police Command responded to a distress call, engaged the robbers in a gun battle and forced them to flee before clearing the obstruction to restore traffic on the highway.

Barely two hours later, at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, another VIP JEOUN coach travelling on the Kumasi–Sunyani Highway was attacked by armed robbers at Potrikrom.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, damaging its windscreen. However, an armed security escort travelling with the coach returned fire, forcing the robbers to retreat before they could rob passengers or cause injuries. A police patrol team later arrived to secure the scene.

Reacting to the incidents, VIP JEOUN reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and said it would continue collaborating with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to enhance security on its routes.

"VIP JEOUN values the security of passengers and crew on board and remains committed to ensuring hassle-free transportation," the company said.

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