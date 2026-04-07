VIP Jeoun Transport increases fares effective April 8

VIP Jeoun Transport has announced a nationwide increase in transport fares, with the new charges taking effect from Wednesday, April 8.

The company says the adjustment applies to both its standard tour and executive coach services across major routes from Accra to several destinations nationwide.

Under the revised fare structure, passengers using standard services will pay GH¢120 from Accra to Kumasi, GH¢170 to Sunyani and GH¢290 to Tamale.

Fares to northern destinations have also been adjusted, with trips from Accra to Bolgatanga now costing GH¢330, while Wa-bound passengers will pay GH¢320.

Executive coach services have similarly seen upward revisions. Passengers travelling from Accra to Kumasi will now pay GH¢150, while fares to Sunyani and Tamale have been increased to GH¢200 and GH¢360 respectively.

For longer-distance routes, the company has set fares at GH¢420 from Accra to Navrongo and GH¢430 to Bawku.

Intercity fares from Kumasi have also been revised, with passengers paying GH¢210 from Kumasi to Tamale and GH¢250 to Bolgatanga.

VIP Jeoun says the new fare structure has been approved by management and will be applied across all its operational routes nationwide.

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