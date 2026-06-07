Multimedia Group COO Ken Ansah honoured by GJA with Media Development Award

The Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Mr Ken Ansah, has been honoured with the prestigious Media Development Award by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the growth, transformation and professional development of Ghana's media industry.

The award was presented at the 2nd GJA World Press Freedom Day Honours Night, held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Saturday, June 6, bringing together leading figures from the media, government, diplomatic community and civil society to celebrate excellence in journalism and media development.

Mr Ansah was among a distinguished group of media leaders, journalists and public servants honoured for their contributions to press freedom, democratic governance, media professionalism and national development.

The event was held on the theme: “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security.”

Citation

Presenting the award, the GJA paid glowing tribute to Mr Ansah's decades-long contribution to broadcasting, media management and content development, describing him as a visionary whose work has helped shape Ghana's media landscape.

The citation highlighted his influence in nurturing talent, promoting local content and advancing creative storytelling across radio and television.

It stated: “As a creative visionary media leader, you have also demonstrated the power of storytelling to educate, inspire and preserve the national identity.”

The citation further acknowledged Mr Ansah's role in strengthening Ghana's cultural and creative industries.

“Your work is enriched by Ghana's cultural landscape while contributing significantly to the growth of local content production and advancement of the creative media industry,” it said.

The GJA noted that Mr Ansah's impact extended beyond the programmes he had produced and managed over the years.

“Your enduring legacy lies not only in the programmes that you have created but also in the countless professionals inspired by your example.”

For his immense contribution to broadcasting and media development, the Association declared: “For your extraordinary contribution to television and radio production, creative storytelling, media development, media management and leadership, the GJA proudly honours you, Mr Ken Ansah, with the Media Development Award.”

Distinguished career

Mr Ansah is widely regarded as one of Ghana's most respected media executives, having played a pivotal role in the evolution of modern broadcasting in the country.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in developing innovative radio and television content, mentoring young media professionals and helping build some of the country's most influential broadcast brands.

His leadership at the Multimedia Group has coincided with significant growth in audience reach, content innovation and digital transformation, helping position the company as one of Ghana's leading multimedia organisations.

Industry observers credit him with championing quality programming, ethical journalism and the development of creative content that resonates with audiences while promoting national values and culture.

Recognition of excellence

The honour places Mr Ansah among a select group of media leaders recognised by the GJA for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

Other recipients in the media development, education and governance category included Beatrice Agyeman, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General; Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); Prof. Omane Antwi, former Board Chairman of the Graphic Communications Group Limited; Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, former Minister of Information; and Mr Fada Dickson Narh, Managing Director of Despite Media Group.

The awards ceremony formed part of activities marking this year's World Press Freedom Day and attracted about 300 guests, including ministers of state, Members of Parliament, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, veteran journalists and media executives.

President John Dramani Mahama was represented by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, who served as Special Guest of Honour.

Strengthening democracy

The GJA said the awards were intended not only to recognise personal achievement but also to celebrate individuals and institutions whose work continues to strengthen press freedom, democratic accountability and national development.

For many within Ghana's media fraternity, the recognition of Mr Ansah represents an acknowledgement of a career dedicated to innovation, mentorship and the advancement of professional broadcasting standards.

His award also underscores the growing importance of creative leadership in an era where media organisations are adapting to rapidly changing technologies, audience expectations and the demands of a digital-first information environment.

The honour is a fitting tribute to a media executive whose work has left an indelible mark on Ghana's broadcasting sector and inspired generations of journalists, producers and media practitioners.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.