GJA applauds stakeholders for successful World Press Freedom Day Honours Night

The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association has expressed its sincere appreciation to stakeholders, partners and participants for their support towards the successful organisation of the 2nd World Press Freedom Day Honours Night.

The event, held on Saturday, June 6, at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, Accra, brought together distinguished guests, members of the diplomatic corps, media practitioners and key stakeholders in the communications sector.

In a statement issued after the ceremony, the GJA expressed “sincere appreciation to all distinguished guests, partners, sponsors, members of the diplomatic corps, media practitioners and stakeholders” who participated in the event, noting that their presence and support “contributed significantly to the success of the event and demonstrated a shared commitment to press freedom, media development and democratic governance".

The GJA also extended special appreciation to the speakers at the event, stating that it was “particularly grateful to all the distinguished speakers who graced the occasion and enriched the event with their insightful contributions.

According to the GJA, “their messages and unwavering support reaffirmed the importance of press freedom, professionalism and media development in Ghana.”

The statement further congratulated all honourees, saying, “we warmly congratulate all honourees whose remarkable contributions to press freedom, media development, public service and national progress were recognised during the ceremony.”

It noted that their achievements serve as inspiration to the media fraternity and the wider public.

The Association also acknowledged the role of its sponsors and partners, expressing “heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors and partners whose generous support made the event possible.”

It emphasised that “the success of the 2026 World Press Freedom Day Honours Night reflects the strength of our collective commitment to promoting excellence in journalism and safeguarding press freedom in Ghana.”

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