GJA condemns Kasoa Radio attack, demands transparent probe, protection for journalists

The Central Region Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has strongly condemned a recent alleged attack on a radio station in Kasoa, calling for a transparent investigation and immediate measures to protect media workers.

The Association said violence against journalists was unacceptable, whereas disrupting the operations of a media house, a criminal act with no place in a democratic society.

Consequently, GJA has called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a swift, impartial and thorough investigation and prosecute anyone found culpable, regardless of their political affiliation or position.

The Association also called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to publicly condemn the incident, apologise to the victims, Obatanpa Radio and the media fraternity and take appropriate disciplinary action against any party officials found responsible.

In a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Nana Boadu, Regional Chairman of the Association, the branch described the incident as an “unacceptable assault on press freedom” and expressed deep concern over threats to journalists’ safety and the free flow of information in the region.

Mr Buadu said the alleged physical assault on Mr Bernard Mireku, a producer at Obatanpa Radio and the reported temporary closure of the station in Kasoa following commentary on internal matters within the NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency were unfortunate and should not be condoned.

He said the reported involvement of Dr Richard Asiedu, Central Regional Chairman of NDC, Mr Seth Banini, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East and others, if established, constituted a serious attack on press freedom, media independence and Ghana’s democratic values.

“No political party, public official or individual has the right to intimidate journalists or interfere with the lawful operations of a media organisation because of disagreement with its editorial content,” the statement said.

He said media freedom is non-negotiable in accordance with Article 162 of the 1992 Constitution, guaranteeing media freedom and editorial independence.

As such, he said: “Journalists must be allowed to perform their constitutional duty without fear, intimidation or interference.”

Mr Buadu said there were lawful avenues for redress and that: “Any person or institution dissatisfied with media content may seek a right of reply, petition the National Media Commission or the GJA, or pursue legal action through the courts.

“Resorting to violence, intimidation or shutting down a media outlet is unlawful and unacceptable.

He urged all Journalists to let professionalism remain the hallmark of journalism although the GJA will always defend journalists against unlawful attacks, it equally expected media practitioners to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, balance and ethical journalism in the discharge of their duties.

The GJA declared its solidarity with the management and staff of Obatanpa Radio and reiterates that an attack on one journalist is an attack on the entire media fraternity and the publics constitutional right to information.

“We call on all political actors to exercise tolerance, respect press freedom and resolve grievances through lawful and democratic means”, the Chairman said.

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