MGL’s Ken Ansah, Newsfile host Sampson Ayenini honoured at GJA Press Freedom Awards

Sampson Lardi Ayenini,(left) receives his award from the GJA President, Albert Dwumfuor, while Communication Minister Sam George looks on

Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), Mr Ken Ansah, and veteran broadcaster Sampson Lardi Ayenini, host of JoyNews’ flagship programme Newsfile, were among the key honorees at the Ghana Journalists Association’s Press Freedom Awards held last Saturday.

The two media stalwarts were recognised for their “immense contribution towards press freedom in Ghana,” as the GJA celebrated journalists, media houses, and industry leaders whose work has shaped the country’s media landscape.

The awards ceremony, held as part of activities to mark this year’s International Press Freedom Day, drew high-profile personalities from government, media executives, civil society leaders, and practitioners from across the country.

GJA President Albert Dwumfuor, who addressed the gathering, said the awards were designed to highlight individuals and institutions that have demonstrated courage, consistency, and commitment to defending free expression and strengthening democratic accountability.

Mr Ken Ansah was cited for his strategic leadership at the Multimedia Group, where he has championed editorial independence, innovation, and investment in public-interest journalism across radio, television, and digital platforms. Under his operational stewardship, MGL brands, including Joy FM, JoyNews, and Adom FM, have maintained strong positions as agenda-setting platforms in Ghana’s media ecosystem.

Mr Ansah’s award was received by the Channel Manager of JoyNews, Kwaku Owusu Peprah.

Sampson Lardi Ayenini, a lawyer and journalist, was honoured for his role as host of Newsfile, widely regarded as Ghana’s most authoritative news analysis programme.

For years, Newsfile has provided a critical platform for interrogating national issues, holding public officials to account, and deepening public understanding of law, policy, and governance. Beyond Ansah and Ayenini, the GJA also recognised several media houses and practitioners for their diverse contributions to the growth and development of Ghanaian journalism.

The Association further paid tribute to posthumous honorees, journalists who, in their lifetime, advanced press freedom and media professionalism in Ghana.

In his remarks, President Dwumfuor reiterated the GJA’s commitment to defending journalists against attacks, promoting ethical standards, and advocating for a media environment free from intimidation and censorship. He urged practitioners to uphold accuracy, fairness, and public interest as non-negotiable tenets of the profession, especially in an era of misinformation and political polarisation.

The Press Freedom Awards form part of the GJA’s broader calendar of events commemorating International Press Freedom Day, which is observed globally on May 3 to raise awareness of the importance of free media and to remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.