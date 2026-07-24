Livestream: Newsfile discusses Wontumi’s jail term, Ofori-Atta’s US immigration win, Mid-Year Budget Review

This Saturday on Newsfile, one of Ghana's most influential political figures is convicted and jailed for illegal mining.

A United States court questions the evidence behind Ghana's pursuit of a former Finance Minister, while the Office of the Special Prosecutor insists he remains a fugitive from justice.

And government celebrates an economic turnaround as the Minority argues the recovery is being achieved at the expense of critical programmes and the public.

The fight against illegal mining has reached a defining moment.

In a landmark judgment, the High Court convicted NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining, sentencing him to 20 years' imprisonment.

Government describes the verdict as evidence that no one is above the law. The opposition calls it politically tainted and has vowed to appeal.

Will this conviction become a turning point in Ghana's battle against galamsey? Or is the real legal battle only beginning?

Can the country finally demonstrate that political influence offers no protection against environmental crimes?

Meanwhile, the long-running Ken Ofori-Atta saga has taken another dramatic twist.

A United States immigration court reportedly found that the Office of the Special Prosecutor failed to provide sufficiently credible evidence during immigration proceedings involving the former Finance Minister.

But the OSP rejects suggestions that its case has collapsed, insisting the American court was not determining criminal guilt or innocence and that Ken Ofori-Atta remains a wanted person under Ghanaian law.

Has the international dimension strengthened or weakened Ghana's anti-corruption efforts?

What exactly is the difference between an immigration hearing and a criminal prosecution?

And what does this latest development mean for Ghana's attempt to bring one of its most high-profile former public officials before the courts?

Then comes the economy.

The Finance Minister's Mid-Year Budget Review paints a picture of falling inflation, a stronger cedi, improving fiscal discipline and renewed economic confidence.

Yet the Minority argues that behind the encouraging macroeconomic numbers lie reduced spending, delayed flagship programmes and unanswered questions about the government's priorities.

Has Ghana truly turned the economic corner?

Are ordinary households beginning to experience the recovery government is celebrating?

Or is fiscal consolidation coming at the cost of jobs, infrastructure and social investment?

This Saturday on Newsfile, we connect the dots between justice, governance and economic accountability.

When the courts hand down historic judgments…

When anti-corruption cases cross international borders…

And when government says the economy is recovering while critics question the reality…

What does it all reveal about the direction of Ghana?

Join Samson Lardy Anyenini and his panel this Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on JoyNews and Joy FM 99.7and MyJoyOnline for sharp analysis, fearless questioning and the conversations that matter.

Newsfile airs live on the JoyNews channel on digital satellite channels 421 on DSTV and 144 on GoTV, and streams on JoyNews’ Facebook or YouTube channels on Saturdays from 9 am to noon.

Viewers can also follow the discussion by tuning in to Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM on the radio or stream the discussion live on either Google or Apple Podcasts.

Newsfile is your most authoritative news analysis programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.