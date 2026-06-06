Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s most authoritative current affairs talk show, Newsfile, is currently live with another exciting conversation assembling a powerhouse panel of legal minds, policy analysts, and legislators, dissecting a volatile mix of national policy, security, and environmental crises.
It features extensive interviews with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the ongoing afrophobic attacks in South Africa and another exclusive interview with the MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.
To navigate these complex issues, the host, Samson Lardy Anyenini has assembled five distinguished thought leaders representing various sectors of Ghanaian public life:
Watch the livestream below:
Latest Stories
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Ablakwa condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, calls for stronger African unity
4 minutes
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Ablakwa condemns xenophobic attacks, says Ghana welcomed over 11,000 South African tourists in 2025
7 minutes
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The BoG Debate: Using the wrong marking scheme for the right answers
13 minutes
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Rev. Ntim Fordjour says 31 amendments to Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill weaken enforcement
17 minutes
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Porn ID proposal may be an attempt to divert attention from anti-LGBTQ+ bill demands — Ntim Fordjour
1 hour
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Protection of children must remain central to porn verification debate — Bernard Baidoo
1 hour
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Kofi Bentil opposes proposed porn ID verification, warns against ‘morality police’
1 hour
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Livestream: Newsfile discusses Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, porn ID law, June floods and court case on security chiefs
1 hour
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Peeva Beverages becomes Medeama’s official beverage sponsor in one-year deal
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Makers and Partners advocates for more tree planting to mitigate flood risk
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MomsConnectGH marks Mental Health Awareness Day and Mother’s Day with donation to Accra Psychiatric Hospital
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Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter the US, says White House official
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Now that kidnapping has become an industry…, by Adekunle Adekoya
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Old students’ association breaks silence over Kumasi Academy arson threats
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Suspect to be arraigned on June 8 – GHS condemns midwife assault
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