National | Top Story

Livestream: Newsfile discusses Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, porn ID law, June floods and court case on security chiefs

Source: Clara Seshie  
  6 June 2026 9:25am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana’s most authoritative current affairs talk show, Newsfile, is currently live with another exciting conversation assembling a powerhouse panel of legal minds, policy analysts, and legislators, dissecting a volatile mix of national policy, security, and environmental crises.

It features extensive interviews with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the ongoing afrophobic attacks in South Africa and another exclusive interview with the MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

To navigate these complex issues, the host, Samson Lardy Anyenini has assembled five distinguished thought leaders representing various sectors of Ghanaian public life:

Watch the livestream below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group