Livestream: Newsfile discusses Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, porn ID law, June floods and court case on security chiefs

Ghana’s most authoritative current affairs talk show, Newsfile, is currently live with another exciting conversation assembling a powerhouse panel of legal minds, policy analysts, and legislators, dissecting a volatile mix of national policy, security, and environmental crises.

It features extensive interviews with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the ongoing afrophobic attacks in South Africa and another exclusive interview with the MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

To navigate these complex issues, the host, Samson Lardy Anyenini has assembled five distinguished thought leaders representing various sectors of Ghanaian public life:

Watch the livestream below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.