Playback: Newsfile discusses national clean-up, Abu Trica and Hanan cases, and ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ project

This Saturday's edition of JoyNews' Newsfile examined some of the week's biggest stories.

The programme opened with an assessment of the National Clean-up Exercise, focusing on the measures required to transform periodic sanitation campaigns into a sustained culture of environmental cleanliness.

The discussion then shifted to legal matters, with the panel unpacking the extradition of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, to the United States over allegations of involvement in romance scams. They will also analyse the ongoing legal battle involving former NAFCO Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, who was recently arrested and barred by the courts from travelling to the United Kingdom.

The programme concluded with a review of the government's flagship 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' initiative, as panellists assess its implementation and debate whether the poultry programme has delivered on its objectives or fallen short of expectations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.