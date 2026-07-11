Playback: Newsfile discusses national clean-up, Abu Trica and Hanan cases, and ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ project

Audio By Carbonatix
This Saturday's edition of JoyNews' Newsfile examined some of the week's biggest stories.
The programme opened with an assessment of the National Clean-up Exercise, focusing on the measures required to transform periodic sanitation campaigns into a sustained culture of environmental cleanliness.
The discussion then shifted to legal matters, with the panel unpacking the extradition of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, to the United States over allegations of involvement in romance scams. They will also analyse the ongoing legal battle involving former NAFCO Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, who was recently arrested and barred by the courts from travelling to the United Kingdom.
The programme concluded with a review of the government's flagship 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' initiative, as panellists assess its implementation and debate whether the poultry programme has delivered on its objectives or fallen short of expectations.
Latest Stories
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Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
25 seconds
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Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
3 minutes
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Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
9 minutes
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GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
11 minutes
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NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
15 minutes
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Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
27 minutes
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Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
33 minutes
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Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
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US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
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Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
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2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
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Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
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Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
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Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
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High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours