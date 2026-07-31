NPP accuses AG of weak defence in Sedina Tamakloe appeal case

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, of presenting a weak defence in the State’s appeal case involving former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, alleged that the appeal process was deliberately handled in a manner that led to Ms Tamakloe Attionu’s acquittal and discharge by the Court of Appeal.

He questioned how what he described as a “mountain of evidence” presented during the trial could fail to support a conviction, demanding answers from the government over the outcome of the case. “On what principle does a mountain of evidence become a mirage? Ghanaians are entitled to answers,” he said on Friday, July 31.

Nana B claimed the acquittal was politically motivated and suggested that the timing of the judgment during the court vacation raised concerns.

“The Attorney-General put in a very weak, very ill defence,” he stated, adding that “there is a certain fear hovering over the Judiciary. That is why we say democracy is under siege.”

The Court of Appeal recently overturned the 10-year prison sentence imposed on Ms Tamakloe Attionu after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against her beyond reasonable doubt.

She had been convicted by an Accra High Court in April 2024 on 78 counts, including stealing, causing financial loss to the state and money laundering.

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