Africa needs investment, not charity – GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has urged Africans in the diaspora to move beyond sending remittances and focus on strategic investments that can create jobs, strengthen institutions and accelerate the continent’s development.

Speaking at the EMY Africa – Africa Rising Symposium in London on Thursday, July 30, Mr Gyamfi said Africa’s growing youthful population requires access to skills, capital, technology and opportunities rather than sympathy or charity.

He acknowledged the significant role remittances have played in supporting families and communities across Africa but argued that the continent now needs long-term investments capable of building sustainable economic systems.

“For decades, the diaspora has stood by Africa through remittances… But this moment demands more than remittances. It demands investment. Remittances are lifelines but investment builds self-sustaining engines,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi called on members of the diaspora to channel their resources into productive ventures, entrepreneurship, mentorship and initiatives that support young Africans to create wealth and build sustainable livelihoods.

“My appeal to the global African diaspora therefore is this: do not only send money home; send systems home. Do not only build houses; build enterprises. Do not only sponsor ceremonies; sponsor apprenticeships and entrepreneurship,” he stated.

He also urged African countries to create the right environment for diaspora investments through strong institutions, policy stability and measures that ensure the continent benefits more from its natural resources.

Mr Gyamfi stressed that Africa must take ownership of its resources and focus on value addition to maximise the benefits of its wealth for future generations.

“Africa’s youth are waiting for opportunity, not charity. Africa’s resources are waiting for African ownership, not discovery. We are done with predicting Africa’s future. The time to build that future is now,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.