GoldBod CEO urges African diaspora to shift from remittances to investments at Africa Rising Symposium

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has called on the African diaspora to move beyond remittances and become strategic investors in Africa's transformation, stressing that the continent's future must be built on ownership, value creation and productive partnerships.
Speaking at the Africa Rising Symposium organised by EMY Africa in London, Mr. Gyamfi said Africa's rise should no longer remain a slogan but become a tangible reality driven by Africans both at home and abroad.
Addressing the symposium on the theme, "The Growing Relationship Between Africa and Its Global Diaspora and Why This Movement Matters," he described the global African diaspora as one of the continent's greatest strategic assets, possessing the capital, expertise, technology, networks and experience needed to accelerate Africa's development.
He noted that while remittances have sustained millions of African families over the years, the continent now requires long-term investments that create enterprises, generate employment and strengthen institutions.
"Remittances are lifelines, but investments build self-sustaining engines. Remittances help households survive, but investments help economies transform," he stated.
The GoldBod CEO urged members of the diaspora to invest in productive sectors including manufacturing, agribusiness, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, green energy and value addition, while also contributing skills, mentorship and governance expertise to support Africa's next generation of entrepreneurs.
Mr. Gyamfi further challenged African governments to create an enabling environment for diaspora investment through policy stability, transparent institutions and respect for the sanctity of contracts.
He commended President John Dramani Mahama for championing policies aimed at resetting Ghana's economy and strengthening African ownership of strategic sectors while encouraging mutually beneficial foreign investment.
To conclude his address, Mr. Gyamfi called for a new partnership between the continent and its diaspora to ensure Africa retains greater value from its resources and creates opportunities for its youthful population.
"Fellow Africans, Africa is rising. Let Africans rise with her,” he declared.
Under his leadership, GoldBod has prioritised the formalisation of Ghana's gold trade through regulatory reforms, strengthened efforts to combat gold smuggling, promoted responsible and traceable gold sourcing, enhanced foreign exchange mobilisation, and supported the Bank of Ghana's gold reserve accumulation programme.
These strategic interventions are designed to safeguard one of Ghana's most valuable national assets, maximise value retention, and contribute to a stronger and more resilient economy.
As GoldBod continues to implement its mandate, the institution remains committed to ensuring that Ghana's gold resources deliver sustainable benefits for all Ghanaians through improved economic stability, increased national wealth and inclusive growth.
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