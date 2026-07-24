Sammy Gyamfi rejects Minority’s claims, insists GoldBod remains financially strong

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus that the institution is making losses and siphoning public funds, insisting that the allegations are false and misleading.

In a statement, Mr Gyamfi said GoldBod recorded an operational surplus of GH¢909.7 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.44 billion in 2025.

He noted that the figures are contained in the institution's 2025 audited Annual Report and Financial Statements, which were prepared by the Auditor-General and published on GoldBod's website.

According to him, despite a more than 23 per cent decline in international gold prices since February this year and a reduction in GoldBod's pricing incentives from about 14 per cent to six per cent following changes to its baseline programme, the institution remains on course to achieve its targets for the 2026 financial year.

He said GoldBod continues to make significant progress in gold purchases, foreign exchange generation, support for gold reserve accumulation, local value addition, sustainability initiatives and the achievement of its projected surplus.

Mr Gyamfi urged the media and the public to disregard what he described as "the discredited cacophony of lies" being repeated by some members of the Minority Caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

He maintained that GoldBod remains focused on delivering its mandate for the benefit of Ghanaians and will not be distracted by what he characterised as false claims about its operations.

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