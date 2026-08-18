GoldBod to introduce gold traceability system by end of 2026 – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has announced that the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is set to introduce a technology-driven gold traceability system by the end of 2026.

This is set to strengthen transparency, accountability and responsible sourcing across Ghana’s gold sector.

Mr Gyamfi disclosed this as part of measures to tackle illegal and irresponsible mining and ensure that gold purchased by the state can be traced to its exact source.

Speaking at a National Mining Dialogue on the theme, “Rethinking the Social License to Operate,” Mr Gyamfi said a national competitive procurement process is currently underway to develop and implement the technology-driven gold traceability system.

He said the system will make it possible for GoldBod to track every ounce of gold it purchases back to the mine where it was produced.

“Every ounce of gold purchased by the Gold Board will be traceable to its mine of origin,” Mr Gyamfi said.

He explained that the initiative is intended to strengthen responsible sourcing and improve accountability throughout the gold supply chain.

Under the proposed system, GoldBod will be able to identify whether gold entering its purchasing chain comes from a responsible and compliant mining operation.

Mr Gyamfi said gold found to have originated from mines operating irresponsibly could face sanctions, including confiscation or the application of a punitive discount when GoldBod purchases it.

“If it is not a responsible mine, the state can either confiscate it or buy it at a punitive discount as a disincentive for illegal mining,” he explained.

He said the measure is expected to make illegal mining less attractive by ensuring that gold produced through environmentally destructive or non-compliant operations does not receive the same commercial treatment as responsibly produced gold.

The traceability system forms part of GoldBod’s broader efforts to promote responsible mining, environmental protection and transparency in Ghana’s gold trade.

Mr Gyamfi said the system will also help strengthen oversight of the gold supply chain by providing greater visibility over where gold is produced, purchased and traded.

He said the initiative is particularly important as Ghana seeks to formalise the artisanal and small-scale mining sector and transition more operators into legal and responsible mining.

The National Mining Dialogue is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

GoldBod plans to commence an ASM Formalisation and Finance Support Programme in January 2027, aimed at helping artisanal miners become compliant with regulatory and international responsible-sourcing standards.

The planned traceability system is therefore expected to provide an important mechanism for distinguishing responsibly produced gold from gold linked to illegal or environmentally harmful mining activities.

Mr Gyamfi said the ultimate objective is to ensure that Ghana's gold sector generates greater economic value while protecting the environment and strengthening accountability across the industry.

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