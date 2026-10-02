EOCO working with AG to arraign Nana Baffour Awuah before weekend court

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says it is working with the Attorney-General’s Office to bring Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah before a weekend court following his voluntary surrender to the agency.
In a statement issued on Friday, October 2, EOCO said the move is in line with the constitutional timeframes and procedural requirements governing bail.
The MP voluntarily surrendered to EOCO at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, and is cooperating with the Office as investigators continue with the necessary investigative, procedural and operational processes.
EOCO said it was "fervently working with the Office of the Attorney-General to bring the Suspect before a weekend court."
The statement also dismissed reports that the MP had been granted GH¢50 million bail, urging the public to disregard such reports.
EOCO said investigations and other procedural processes involving the MP remain ongoing.
The development follows heightened attention surrounding the investigation involving the Manhyia South MP and his earlier interactions with EOCO.
- Read also: EOCO court warrant authorised search of Baffour Awuah’s law firm, not residence – Afenyo-Markin
Earlier today, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned EOCO's decision to search the residence of Manhyia South MP, claiming the court order obtained by the agency was specifically for a search of his law firm.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said the issue arose on Friday, October 2, after EOCO informed the detained MP that investigators intended to search his residence.
Speaking to the media after visiting Mr Awuah in EOCO custody, he said the MP found the decision puzzling because, according to him, the court order obtained by EOCO specifically authorised a search of the MP’s law firm in Dzorwulu.
“The court order that was procured by EOCO was very clear that they should only search his office, his law firm at Dzorwulu,” he said.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said the court had also directed that the order be served on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.
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