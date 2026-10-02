Over 130 courts are without magistrates – JUSAG

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says more than 130 courts across the country are currently without magistrates, a situation that requires urgent recruitment to ensure efficient administration of justice.

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG, has, therefore, appealed to the Government to expedite the recruitment process to fill the vacancies.

He made the appeal at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) in Accra on Thursday, held on the theme: “Balance Beyond the Bench: Harmonising Duty, Justice and Life.”

Mr Otu also appealed to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to take a second look at the remuneration and conditions of service of judges and magistrates and develop a unique policy to address their specific needs.

He said the salary gap between judges of the lower courts and those of the Superior Courts should be reduced by improving the salaries of judges in the lower courts.

“The salary gap between the lower Bench and Superior Court Judges should be closed a bit by upping the salaries of the lower Bench,” he said.

Mr Otu also suggested the provision of police escorts or orderlies for members of the lower Bench, arguing that judges and magistrates required similar protection.

“Judges and Magistrates do the same work, although at different levels, but need similar protection,” he added.

The JUSAG President called on the Judiciary and the Government to promote a working environment where judicial officers and staff could serve with dignity while living fulfilling lives.

“Let us, therefore, continue to build a Judicial Service where excellence at work is matched by well-being,” he said.

Mr Otu also reminded the Government of JUSAG’s lawful demands in relation to Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution, saying: “Government must act now because staff are not happy.”

On attacks against judges and judicial officers on social media, Mr Otu said judicial officers would continue to perform their duties despite criticism and urged the public to accord them the respect and courtesy they deserved.

He said the risks associated with judicial work continued to evolve, particularly in the era of social media, where images, names and activities of judges, magistrates and judicial officers could easily find their way onto various platforms.

“In some instances, this can expose the judges and staff, as well as their families, to risks that were less prevalent in the past,” he stressed.

Dr Dominic Ayine, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, in a speech read on his behalf, said judicial office, unlike other forms of public service, carried particular restraints.

He said those restraints were necessary to meet the constitutional requirement for judges and magistrates to remain independent and impartial.

Dr Ayine said judges and magistrates could not always respond publicly to criticism and had to exercise considerable caution in their associations and public engagements.

“Balance should not be misunderstood as a retreat from duty. Rather, it is about creating the conditions that enable judicial officers to discharge that duty sustainably, effectively, and with clarity of mind that justice demands,” he said.

The Attorney-General said the Executive, the Bar and the Judiciary had distinct constitutional responsibilities, and judicial independence required that those boundaries remained respected.

He said independence did not mean isolation, adding that the various arms of the justice system could respect their constitutional boundaries while working together to improve the administration of justice, reduce avoidable delays, strengthen court infrastructure and embrace appropriate technology.

Dr Ayine commended the AMJG for choosing a theme that invited stakeholders to look beyond judgments, courtrooms and case statistics and consider the complete person behind the judicial office.

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