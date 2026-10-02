Mahama calls for continued care for Mercy Ships patients after surgeries

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a coordinated follow-up system to ensure patients benefiting from the Mercy Ships medical mission in Ghana continue to receive appropriate care after the hospital ship leaves the country.

Speaking during a visit to Global Mercy at the Tema Harbour, President Mahama directed the Ministry of Health to work closely with Mercy Ships and relevant health institutions to ensure patients are properly referred and monitored after undergoing procedures aboard the vessel.

He stressed that the success of the mission should not be measured only by the number of surgeries performed.

“A patient’s care must continue safely even after Global Mercy has left port,” he said, emphasising the need for effective referrals and continuity of treatment for patients who may require further medical attention after the mission.

The President also highlighted the opportunity for Ghanaian healthcare professionals to strengthen their skills through direct collaboration with the Mercy Ships medical team.

He said surgeons, anaesthesia professionals, nurses and other health workers should be able to transfer knowledge gained from the partnership into Ghana’s health system.

He further urged ministries and agencies involved in the mission to ensure that patient transfers, medical supplies and other operational arrangements are handled efficiently and in accordance with Ghanaian law.

The Global Mercy is in Ghana for a 10-month mission providing free specialist surgeries for patients with conditions including cataracts, cleft lips and palates, tumours and childhood orthopaedic conditions.

The return of the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship marks its first mission in Ghana in 19 years. President Mahama expressed appreciation to Mercy Ships, its medical teams, volunteers, donors and Ghanaian partners for helping expand access to specialist healthcare and training in the country.

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