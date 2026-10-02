NPP ready for national elections; 7,121 delegates to vote

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set for its National Officers’ Elections on Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with 7,121 delegates expected to vote to elect the party’s national executive officers.

The Electoral Commission (EC), which will supervise the elections, said all electoral materials had been deployed and ballot papers were ready in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Samuel Kwaah, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday that the Commission was ready to supervise the elections.

“All the preparations have been made, and EC is ready. Ballot papers are ready in the Ashanti Region,” he said.

A total of 47 aspirants are contesting various positions, including the National Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and National Nasara Organiser.

The National Communications Director position is unopposed.

The chairmanship race features former National Chairmen Paul Afoko and John Boadu, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former Greater Accra Regional Chairman Sammy Crabbe.

The General Secretary contest has four candidates: incumbent Justin Frimpong Kodua, former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi, former Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro MP Sylvester Tetteh and Dr Charles Dwamena.

Thirteen aspirants are contesting the Vice-Chairperson positions, while seven candidates are contesting the National Organiser position.

Candidates are also contesting the National Treasurer, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and National Nasara Organiser positions, while Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye is the sole candidate for National Communications Director.

Mr Frederick Opare-Ansah, Chairman of the National Officers’ Elections Committee, said preparations for the conference, including accommodation, transportation, feeding and security, were in place.

He said the EC had received the ballot papers, which were subsequently deposited with the police for safekeeping.

Mr Opare-Ansah said Saturday’s programme would be held in two parts, with the party’s conference, including addresses and proposed constitutional amendments, taking place first before the EC took over the venue for voting, expected around midday.

He urged delegates to exercise their franchise freely and avoid intimidation.

“We want that atmosphere of camaraderie,” he said, urging delegates to maintain unity as members of one party.

Mr Kwaah said voting could continue beyond midday if necessary, with the final closing time to be determined after consultations with the party and candidates.

He said delegates would be identified using a party membership card, voter identification card or Ghana Card before voting.

Mr Kwaah cautioned delegates against taking photographs of their marked ballots or directing others on how to vote, describing such conduct as an electoral offence.

The elections constitute the final leg of the NPP’s nationwide reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election, following the completion of polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional-level elections.

The party elected Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2028 general election after he won the presidential primary in January 2026.

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