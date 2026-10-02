NITA appoints ShaQ Express founder Anthony Owusu-Ansah as Acting Deputy DG

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has appointed technology entrepreneur and ShaQ Express founder Anthony Owusu-Ansah as Acting Deputy Director-General as the agency moves to strengthen its leadership and accelerate the delivery of digital public services.

Mr Owusu-Ansah brings experience spanning technology entrepreneurship, digital product development and corporate management to the position.

His appointment comes as Ghana expands digital initiatives aimed at improving access to government services, strengthening digital infrastructure and building a more integrated public-sector technology ecosystem.

He founded ShaQ Express, an indigenous logistics company that uses technology to support delivery operations across Ghana, and has also established ShaQApp and Vacancies Limited, whose portfolio includes the electronic learning platform PrivateLearn.

His corporate career includes roles with Vodafone Ghana, Millicom Ghana (Tigo), Nestlé Ghana and Enterprise Group, covering areas such as business development, sales, marketing and management.

Mr Owusu-Ansah also serves on the Governing Council of Cape Coast Technical University and has supported entrepreneurship development through mentoring initiatives including the UNICEF StartUp Lab.

He holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from KNUST, as well as a certificate in Leadership Principles from Harvard Business School Online.

NITA said his blend of technology, business and entrepreneurial experience will support its mandate to strengthen IT governance, promote digital inclusion and advance Ghana’s digital transformation.

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