OccupyGhana calls for parliamentary scrutiny of EOCO, BNI powers

Occupy Ghana

OccupyGhana is calling on Parliament to scrutinise the exercise of investigative powers by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), particularly the use of account freezes, agency-imposed bail and reporting requirements.

The pressure group wants Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and Defence and Interior Committee to examine how the two agencies apply such measures in ongoing investigations.

It has also asked the Attorney-General to review the use of freezing orders, bail conditions and reporting requirements to ensure they comply with constitutional safeguards.

OccupyGhana’s concerns include the ongoing investigation involving Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Ltd.

The group says about 66 accounts linked to PDS and individuals associated with the company have been frozen since April 2026, while bail conditions for two PDS officials were reportedly increased from GH¢50 million each to GH¢100 million each within a week.

It also says the officials and two lawyers connected to the matter have been required to report to EOCO three times a week since May, despite no charges having been filed as of the date of its statement.

The group maintains that the seriousness of allegations under investigation should not, by itself, justify indefinite restrictions or departures from constitutional safeguards.

It is urging investigative agencies to charge suspects where sufficient evidence exists and lift restrictions where the evidence does not support prosecution, arguing that due process is essential to ensuring that economic-crime investigations and the recovery of public funds remain lawful.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.