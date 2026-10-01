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Afenyo-Markin demands Baffour Awuah’s release from EOCO’s custody, end to alleged political intimidation

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  1 October 2026 10:02pm
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The Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has demanded the immediate release of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) custody.

Mr Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, to assist with an ongoing investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans, following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

He was subsequently arrested by EOCO and remains in the agency’s custody as he cooperates with investigators in the ongoing probe. According to his lawyer, EOCO is expected to continue questioning the MP on Friday, October 2.

In a statement on Thursday, October 1, the Effutu MP said the Minority did not seek to prejudge the investigation but raised concerns about how the MP had been treated.

“We do not by this seek to prejudge the SIC Life Savings & Loans investigation. No one is above the law, EOCO included,” he said.

He claimed the MP had previously referred EOCO’s invitations to the Clerk of Parliament but that the agency had not recognised the correspondence.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also questioned why the MP was kept waiting for hours before questioning began, despite having voluntarily reported to EOCO with his lawyer and fellow MPs.

“This raises serious concerns about fairness and the exercise of investigative power,” he said.

The Minority Leader accused the government of using the coercive powers of the state to intimidate opposition voices, an allegation the government and EOCO have not accepted.

He subsequently demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Baffour Awuah; an end to what he described as the misuse of arrest and prosecution to intimidate political opponents; and vigorous investigations into narcotics and illegal-mining networks.

“We will not bend the knee. The culture of silence is not coming back,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

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