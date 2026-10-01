King Promise’s ‘Can’t Tame Us’ becomes official Chelsea anthem

Ghanaian musician King Promise has teamed up with Chelsea to produce an official anthem for the club’s supporters across Africa.

Titled ‘Can’t Tame Us (Chelsea Anthem)’, the song was written by the Ghanaian artiste as part of Chelsea’s efforts to celebrate its growing connection with supporters across the continent.

The track was officially released in September and will feature at Chelsea fixtures throughout the 2026/27 season.

The collaboration also has a strong Ghanaian connection, with the accompanying music video filmed at two locations in Accra, including the Rent Paid Football Exhibition Tournament and Nungua SDA Park, where King Promise grew up playing football.

The Rent Paid tournament brought together Chelsea supporters from across Ghana, including Team DWP, Team New Media and Amen X Eleven, while also serving as the African launch of Chelsea’s new home kit.

For King Promise, returning to Nungua SDA Park was an important part of the project as it brought the story back to his roots.

“Returning to Nungua SDA Park was very important to me because that is where it all started for me. My love for football, spending time playing with my friends and connecting with community through football games was very special to me,” he said.

The music video was directed by Derrick Arthur and combines footage from the football tournament with scenes of King Promise performing the song at the Nungua park where he developed his love for football.

Chelsea brand director Scott Fenton said the collaboration was a natural fit given King Promise’s connection with the club.

“King Promise came to us with the idea for the track and, knowing how much Chelsea means to him, it felt like a really natural collaboration,” Fenton said.

“This is about celebrating our fans in Africa and the culture around the club, and showing what Chelsea can mean beyond the 90 minutes.”

King Promise, a lifelong Chelsea supporter, previously revealed that the song was part of a wider partnership with the Premier League club, which also includes a documentary filmed in Ghana.

The release adds another chapter to the Ghanaian artiste’s relationship with Chelsea, while placing his music at the centre of the club’s engagement with its supporters across Africa.

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